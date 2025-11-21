Home>>
Decoding China's new blueprint | Roadmap anchor of expectations, confidence for global investors: UBS economist
(People's Daily App) 15:54, November 21, 2025
China's new blueprint offers a roadmap that sets expectations for enterprises and investors, according to Zhang Ning, senior China economist at UBS Investment Bank, in a recent interview with the People's Daily. In a time of global uncertainty, China presents certainty, resilience and innovation. The economist noted that a stable macroeconomic environment and a clear future development path will boost global investors' confidence in the Chinese economy. In late October, the leadership of the Communist Party of China adopted recommendations for formulating the 15th five-year plan, a comprehensive policy roadmap that guides key growth areas.
