Hong Kong's economy expands 3.8 pct in Q3

Xinhua) 10:41, November 02, 2025

This photo taken on Sept. 17, 2024 shows a container terminal in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

HONG KONG, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's economy continued to expand in the third quarter of 2025, with real gross domestic product (GDP) up 3.8 percent year-on-year, official data showed.

The growth pace was faster than the 3.1 percent registered in the preceding quarter, according to advance estimates from the Census and Statistics Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.

In breakdown, private consumption expenditure rose 2.1 percent in real terms over a year earlier, compared with a 1.9 percent increase in the previous quarter.

A spokesperson for the HKSAR government said that Hong Kong's economy staged a robust performance during the July-September period, attributing the growth to a continued surge in exports and sustained expansion in domestic demand.

The marked growth in total exports of goods was mainly propelled by strong demand for electronics-related products and buoyant regional trade flows, the spokesperson added.

Exports of services also logged notable expansion, supported by continued growth in inbound tourism and vibrant cross-boundary financial activities amid rises in global stock markets.

Looking ahead, the Hong Kong economy should see further solid growth for the rest of 2025, the spokesperson said, while cautioning against external uncertainties, especially those arising from the ongoing impacts of trade barriers on the global economy, international trade and financial conditions

