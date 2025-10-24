Hong Kong wine &dine festival expected to draw 150,000 visitors

Xinhua) 13:22, October 24, 2025

HONG KONG, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board opened here Thursday, with an expected attendance of around 150,000 visitors.

Chan Kwok-ki, chief secretary for administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, said at the opening ceremony that Hong Kong is a vibrant city where tourists can immerse themselves in arts and culture, relax in the beautiful country parks, and enjoy fantastic shopping. He welcomed visitors to savor fine wine and cuisine while discovering the diverse facets of Hong Kong.

Peter Lam, chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, said that with the support of the HKSAR government and various sectors of society, the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival has become a key platform for promoting Hong Kong as a world-class culinary capital. Over the years, wine appreciation has become deeply embedded in the city's fabric, blending global gastronomy seamlessly with local culture.

The theme of this year's festival is REMIX. BEST OF ALL WORLDS, featuring over 300 booths, with 70 percent dedicated to wine and 30 percent offering gourmet food from around the world.

