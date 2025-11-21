Home>>
Swans rest in Qingshui River at Miyun Reservoir basin in Beijing
(Xinhua) 15:39, November 21, 2025
Swans are pictured in the Qingshui River at the Miyun Reservoir basin in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
The Miyun Reservoir basin in Beijing has recently seen a surge in the number of migratory birds.
Swans are pictured in the Qingshui River at the Miyun Reservoir basin in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Swans rest in the Qingshui River at the Miyun Reservoir basin in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
A swan forages in the Qingshui River at the Miyun Reservoir basin in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Swans rest in the Qingshui River at the Miyun Reservoir basin in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 20, 2025. (Photo by Li Yifei/Xinhua)
