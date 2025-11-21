Think tank report highlights China's progress in river protection, governance

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- China has made historic achievements in river protection and governance as the country pursues a river strategy in the new era which is centered on the principle of harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature, according to a think tank report released on Friday.

The report, titled "Harnessing Rivers for National Prosperity, Public Wellbeing -- A Study on the New Era River Strategy," was released by the National High-Level Think Tank of Xinhua News Agency, and China Institute of Water Resources and Hydropower Research under the Ministry of Water Resources.

China's historic progress in river protection and governance has significantly bolstered flood control, water supply, food security, and ecological safety, laying a more robust foundation for high-quality economic and social development, the report said.

Adhering to the principle of "prioritizing water conservation," China has fully implemented the national water-saving initiative and enforced rigid constraints on water resources, promoting a shift from extensive and inefficient water use toward conservation and efficiency, according to the report.

With just 6 percent of the world's freshwater resources, China sustains nearly 20 percent of the global population and generates over 18 percent of global economic output, the report said.

As climate change accelerates, global water security faces mounting pressure, and river governance has become an ever more formidable challenge, according to the report, which called for closer international cooperation to address water scarcity.

Over the years, China has carried out extensive cooperation with United Nations agencies in water resources, shared advances in global water-science research, and joined hands with countries and regions worldwide to address growing water challenges, the report said, adding that the country will continue to take concrete steps to advance water-related goals under the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

