G20 Summit to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa
This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2025 shows a scene of the venue for the 20th Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. The 20th Group of 20 (G20) Summit will be held in Johannesburg from Nov. 22 to 23. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Nov. 19, 2025 shows a poster of the 20th Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. The 20th Group of 20 (G20) Summit will be held in Johannesburg from Nov. 22 to 23. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2025 shows a scene of the venue for the 20th Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. The 20th Group of 20 (G20) Summit will be held in Johannesburg from Nov. 22 to 23. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2025 shows a scene of the venue for the 20th Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. The 20th Group of 20 (G20) Summit will be held in Johannesburg from Nov. 22 to 23. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Nov. 20, 2025 shows a logo of the 20th Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. The 20th Group of 20 (G20) Summit will be held in Johannesburg from Nov. 22 to 23. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)
This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2025 shows a scene of the venue for the 20th Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. The 20th Group of 20 (G20) Summit will be held in Johannesburg from Nov. 22 to 23. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.