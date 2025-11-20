Chinese FM reconfirms Premier Li will not meet with Japanese leader during G20 summit

November 20, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson reconfirmed on Thursday that Chinese Premier Li Qiang will not meet with the Japanese leader during the upcoming Group of 20 Leaders' Summit.

In response to a query about Japan's repeated claims of being open to dialogue and engagement with China, spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily press briefing that Premier Li has no plans to meet with the Japanese leader during the G20 summit and urged the Japanese side to act with discretion.

