Chinese premier arrives in South Africa for G20 summit

Xinhua) 08:11, November 21, 2025

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived here Thursday to attend the 20th Group of 20 (G20) Summit.

The summit, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, is the first ever to be held on the African continent.

China supports South Africa's G20 presidency and stands ready to work with various parties under the theme "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability" to build up consensus at the summit for upholding multilateralism, building an open world economy and promoting the cooperation on development, Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, said ahead of the visit.

South Africa is the third stop of Li's three-country tour, which has already taken him to Russia and Zambia.

