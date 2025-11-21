Home>>
Chinese premier arrives in South Africa for G20 summit
(Xinhua) 08:11, November 21, 2025
JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived here Thursday to attend the 20th Group of 20 (G20) Summit.
The summit, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, is the first ever to be held on the African continent.
China supports South Africa's G20 presidency and stands ready to work with various parties under the theme "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability" to build up consensus at the summit for upholding multilateralism, building an open world economy and promoting the cooperation on development, Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, said ahead of the visit.
South Africa is the third stop of Li's three-country tour, which has already taken him to Russia and Zambia.
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese FM reconfirms Premier Li will not meet with Japanese leader during G20 summit
- South African FM expresses readiness to host G20 leaders
- South African president expects G20 summit to boost global finance reform, address inequality
- South Africa unveils G20 report warning of global inequality crisis
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.