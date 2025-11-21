Chinese, Vietnamese navies conclude joint patrol in Beibu Gulf

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Two fleets from the Chinese and Vietnamese navies conducted their 39th joint patrol in the waters of the Beibu Gulf from Nov. 19 to 20, in accordance with a relevant agreement and annual plans between the two sides.

During the patrol, the fleets, comprising two vessels from each side, monitored maritime and aerial security in the Beibu Gulf, exchanged information on courses, speeds and hydrometeorological conditions, and strengthened coordination in command and operations by taking turns leading.

They also conducted a joint search and rescue drill simulating a scenario where one fishing boat from each country was in distress in the Beibu Gulf. The exercise effectively demonstrated their capabilities in command and emergency response under complex conditions.

Since the signing of the Agreement on Joint Patrols by the Navies of China and Vietnam in the Beibu Gulf in 2005, these patrols have served as a stable platform for communication, helping both sides deepen cooperation and enhance strategic mutual trust.

