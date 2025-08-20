Chinese, Russian navies conclude joint patrol

Xinhua) 16:50, August 20, 2025

ABOARD DESTROYER SHAOXING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Russian naval fleets concluded a 15-day joint patrol following their separation in a sea area of the western Pacific on Wednesday morning.

During the joint patrol, the two sides alternated or shared command, working in close coordination and cooperation to carry out exercises such as joint search and rescue, joint replenishment, joint escort, and joint air defense.

The patrol was conducted after a joint exercise by the two navies in the sea and air spaces near Vladivostok, Russia, which took place from Aug. 1 to 5.

