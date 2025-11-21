Chinese premier calls for joint efforts with Global South countries to defend common interests

Xinhua) 09:33, November 21, 2025

LUSAKA, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Thursday that China and Zambia should strengthen multilateral coordination and cooperation, work with the vast number of Global South countries to safeguard the international economic and trade order as well as fairness and justice, and defend their common interests.

He made the remarks in talks with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema.

