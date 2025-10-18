Zambia commissions China-built fertilizer plant

Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Han Jing speaks at a commissioning ceremony of a China-built fertilizer plant in Chilanga district, Lusaka Province, Zambia, Oct. 16, 2025. Zambia on Thursday commissioned a fertilizer manufacturing plant constructed by a Chinese firm, marking a major step in the country's efforts to become self-sufficient in fertilizer production.(Xinhua/Peng Lijun)

LUSAKA, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Zambia on Thursday commissioned a fertilizer manufacturing plant constructed by a Chinese firm, marking a major step in the country's efforts to become self-sufficient in fertilizer production.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema said at the ceremony that the plant will meet Zambia's fertilizer needs and play an important role in driving industrial development.

Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Han Jing said the plant is a testament to China-Zambia cooperation in advancing industrialization and modernization, calling it a milestone in the country's industrial progress.

The facility was financed by Zambia's Wonderful Group of Companies Ltd. and constructed by China Wuhuan Engineering Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China National Chemical Engineering Group Corp. Ltd., under an engineering, procurement and construction, or EPC, contract.

Once fully operational, the plant is expected to produce about 300,000 metric tons of urea and 180,000 metric tons of synthetic ammonia annually, enough to meet Zambia's import demand.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema (C) unveils a 85MW power plant of a China-built fertilizer plant in Chilanga district, Lusaka Province, Zambia, Oct. 16, 2025. Zambia on Thursday commissioned a fertilizer manufacturing plant constructed by a Chinese firm, marking a major step in the country's efforts to become self-sufficient in fertilizer production.

This photo taken on Oct. 16, 2025 shows a view of a China-built fertilizer plant in Chilanga district, Lusaka Province, Zambia. Zambia on Thursday commissioned a fertilizer manufacturing plant constructed by a Chinese firm, marking a major step in the country's efforts to become self-sufficient in fertilizer production.

People are pictured at a China-built fertilizer plant in Chilanga district, Lusaka Province, Zambia, Oct. 16, 2025. Zambia on Thursday commissioned a fertilizer manufacturing plant constructed by a Chinese firm, marking a major step in the country's efforts to become self-sufficient in fertilizer production.

