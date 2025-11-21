Home>>
China ready to explore industrial cooperation potential with Zambia, says Chinese premier
(Xinhua) 09:32, November 21, 2025
LUSAKA, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Thursday that China is ready to work with Zambia to expand bilateral trade and tap cooperation potential in industrial sectors such as mining, new energy vehicles and artificial intelligence.
Li made the remarks in talks with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema.
