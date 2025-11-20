Trending in China | Suiyang hollow noodles: a taste of tradition and magic

(People's Daily App) 16:11, November 20, 2025

Suiyang hollow noodles are a traditional specialty from Suiyang county in Zunyi, Guizhou Province. Made with high-quality ingredients involving a complex process, these ultra-fine noodles are known for their rich flavor and unique ability to hold their shape during cooking without breaking or becoming mushy. The process to make these noodles is a provincial-level intangible cultural heritage.

(Video source: Kuaishou; compiled by Fan Yuting)

