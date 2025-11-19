Trending in China | Zhuang Broadsword: Where heritage meets mastery

(People's Daily App) 16:07, November 19, 2025

Recognized as an intangible cultural heritage in Nanning in 2019, the Zhuang Broadsword, a cherished symbol of Zhuang culture, is known for its distinctive textures and patterns. Its blade is crafted from bronze, iron or patterned steel, while the handle and scabbard—made of ebony or metal—feature traditional Zhuang carvings.

(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Jiang Shuguang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)