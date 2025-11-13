Home>>
Trending in China | Zhuang ritual instrument: Tianqin
(People's Daily App) 14:24, November 13, 2025
The Tianqin, meaning "heavenly zither," is a traditional ritual instrument of the Zhuang ethnic group, used to accompany chants for good fortune. It was added to China's national intangible cultural heritage list in 2021.
(Video Source: Kuaishou)
