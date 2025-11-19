Home>>
Trending in China | Strings with heart: The Dong people's pipa
(People's Daily App) 14:44, November 19, 2025
The pipa, a traditional Chinese plucked string instrument, holds a special place among the Dong ethnic group, who mainly live in China's Guizhou, Hunan and Guangxi. Crafted from cedar wood, the Dong pipa has a simple, elegant design. It is traditionally played along with Dong folk songs, a combination that was recognized on China's National Intangible Cultural Heritage list.
