Trending in China | Strings with heart: The Dong people's pipa

(People's Daily App) 14:44, November 19, 2025

The pipa, a traditional Chinese plucked string instrument, holds a special place among the Dong ethnic group, who mainly live in China's Guizhou, Hunan and Guangxi. Crafted from cedar wood, the Dong pipa has a simple, elegant design. It is traditionally played along with Dong folk songs, a combination that was recognized on China's National Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

(Video source: Kuaishou; compiled by Cao Siyu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)