Japan not qualified to be permanent member of UN Security Council: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:58, November 19, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi recently openly made wrongful remarks on Taiwan, and brutally interfered in China's internal affairs. Such a country cannot shoulder the responsibility of maintaining international peace and security and is not qualified to be a permanent member of the UN Security Council, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly's plenary meeting on Security Council reform on Tuesday, China's permanent representative to the United Nations said that Japan is totally unqualified to seek a permanent seat on the Security Council.

In response, spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular news briefing that according to the United Nations Charter, the Security Council bears the primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security. During World War II, Japan launched an aggressive war, bringing profound disasters to the people of Asia as well as the rest of the world.

To this day, Japan has yet to thoroughly reflect on its war crimes. There are still people who promote a wrong view of World War II history, visit the Yasukuni Shrine, and distort, deny or even glorify its history of aggression, Mao said.

She said recently, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi openly made wrongful remarks on Taiwan, brutally interfered in China's internal affairs, trampled on international law and the basic norms of international relations, and challenged the post-war international order.

Such a country cannot shoulder the responsibility of maintaining international peace and security and is not qualified to be a permanent member of the UN Security Council, Mao said.

