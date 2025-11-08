UN urges U.S. to re-engage in human rights review process after no-show

Xinhua) 11:33, November 08, 2025

Delegates attend the 50th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council's Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group in Geneva, Switzerland, Nov. 7, 2025. The United States' absence from its fourth-cycle Universal Periodic Review (UPR) at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Friday prompted the Council to suspend its session and adopt a decision urging Washington to resume cooperation. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

GENEVA, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- The United States' absence from its fourth-cycle Universal Periodic Review (UPR) at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Friday prompted the Council to suspend its session and adopt a decision urging Washington to resume cooperation.

In August, the United States informed the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) that it would not participate in this cycle of the review, making it impossible for the interactive process to proceed as planned.

During Friday's session, the UNHRC adopted a decision expressing regret over the United States' refusal to participate. It also urged the country to re-engage with the mechanism and requested the UNHRC President to report on the measures taken to restore such cooperation.

The decision also postponed the fourth-cycle UPR of the United States to 2026.

The Universal Periodic Review is regarded as a key platform within the UN framework for countries to exchange views on human rights issues.

Since the first cycle of the UPR began in 2008, all 193 UN member states have undergone three reviews. The fourth cycle, which commenced in 2022, is currently underway. The United States previously underwent reviews in 2010, 2015, and 2020.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Sheng Chuyi)