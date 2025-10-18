China welcomes renewal of UN sanctions against Haitian gangs: envoy

Xinhua) 13:57, October 18, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes the adoption of a Security Council resolution for the renewal of the Haiti sanctions regime targeting Haitian gangs, said a Chinese envoy on Friday.

In an explanation after the vote, Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, said the sanctions regime is a key measure to contain violent crimes and improve the security situation in Haiti.

Through the efforts of China and other council members, Friday's resolution requests UN member states to take effective measures to strengthen border control, prevent trafficking of weapons, support the Haitian authorities in stepping up the oversight of weapons and ammunition, and report the progress in terms of implementation to the Sanctions Committee and its Panel of Experts, he noted.

"We hope that all parties, and in particular the main source country of the illegal weapons and ammunition in Haiti, will implement the above-mentioned measures with concrete actions," said Fu.

At the same time, it is regrettable that the resolution fails to formulate, as requested by Security Council members, more detailed and verifiable provisions on how the external security force and Haitian authorities will strengthen the regulatory work with regard to weapons and ammunition, he said. "We call on the parties concerned to be responsible to the people of Haiti and to the international community and to implement the sanctions with the most rigorous standards."

The sanctions regime is only one of the tools to respond to the crises in Haiti. Resolving the multiple crises in Haiti calls for an integrated approach and ultimately depends on Haiti's own efforts. All political parties and factions in Haiti must strengthen unity, show responsibility, effectively advance the Haitian-led and Haitian-owned political process, and truly dedicate themselves to the country's stability and development, he said.

China stands ready to continue working with the international community and play a constructive role in helping Haiti emerge from the crises and achieve independence and self-reliance at an early date, he said.

The Security Council on Friday adopted Resolution 2794 to extend the Haiti sanctions regime, which includes an arms embargo, and travel ban and assets freeze measures, for one year from the date of the adoption of this resolution.

