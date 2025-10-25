China's Global Governance Initiative provides guidance for UN's future development: Chinese envoy

Xinhua) 15:49, October 25, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's Global Governance Initiative provides important guidance for the future development of the United Nations, said a Chinese envoy on Friday.

The Global Governance Initiative is in line with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, aiming to foster closer solidarity and coordination within the international community and enable a more robust response to the challenges of the times, said Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

Over the past eight decades, the United Nations has become the most universal, representative, and authoritative intergovernmental organization, making indelible contributions to world peace and development, he noted.

However, the ideals envisioned in the UN Charter remain unfulfilled 80 years later, with the global governance system under severe strain, Fu told an open debate of the Security Council on the future of the United Nations, held to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the world body's founding.

At this defining moment, Chinese President Xi Jinping solemnly put forward the Global Governance Initiative, presenting China's solution to addressing the widening global governance deficit and advancing the establishment of a more just and equitable global governance system, he said.

The United Nations is at a new historical starting point, the envoy said, adding that China stands ready to work with all countries to uphold the lofty ideals of the world body. "Let us forge ahead to build a community with a shared future for humanity."

