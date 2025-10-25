UNIFIL commemorates 80th anniversary of United Nations

Xinhua) 09:33, October 25, 2025

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) holds a military parade at its headquarters in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, Oct. 24, 2025, marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) holds a military parade at its headquarters in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, Oct. 24, 2025, marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) holds a military parade at its headquarters in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, Oct. 24, 2025, marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)