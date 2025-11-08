China reaffirms full support for UN's core role in int'l affairs: vice premier

Xinhua) 09:35, November 08, 2025

BELEM, Brazil, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang said on Thursday that no matter how the international landscape evolves, China will adhere to true multilateralism, continue to fully support the core position and role of the United Nations (UN) in international affairs.

Ding, as Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative and also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during his meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the Belem Climate Summit.

Ding said that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the UN, and cooperation between China and the UN has been further strengthened.

China will promote dialogue and cooperation among countries and make greater contributions to the cause of world peace and development, he said.

China is firmly committed to pursuing a path of high-quality, green and low-carbon development, he said, noting that through practical measures, China has continuously improved its own green development while providing high-quality, low-carbon products and services to other countries, thereby supporting the global green transition.

Ding said that the 30th UN climate change conference, commonly known as COP30, marks the first such conference since global climate governance entered the stage of full implementation.

He said that China stands ready to strengthen communication and cooperation with all parties to ensure the success of the conference, send a positive signal on upholding multilateralism, boost international confidence, and jointly push for building a beautiful world of harmony between humanity and nature.

For his part, Guterres expressed his gratitude to China for its consistent support of the work of the UN and highly commended China's achievements in green development, noting that China has honored its commitments and taken actions that go beyond its pledges in addressing climate change.

Referring to China as not only a key leader in global climate governance but also an important pillar of world peace and multilateralism, he said that the UN appreciates and supports the Global Governance Initiative proposed by Xi, which is of great significance for improving and reforming the current global governance system.

Guterres expressed his readiness to further enhance cooperation with China.

