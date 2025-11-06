China has always been prudent and responsible in its export of military products, says Chinese envoy

Global Times) 15:51, November 06, 2025

China has always taken a prudent and responsible attitude toward the export of military products, and strictly controls the export of dual-use items, including drones, Chinese envoy said at a UN meeting on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the UN Security Council (UNSC) heard a briefing from the chair of the Yemen Sanctions Committee and received a letter from the panel of experts on Yemen to the president of the UNSC.

In response to the US representative's claim that some of the so-called "dual-use" components flowing into Yemen and allegedly used by the Houthi armed group in its weapons program originated from China, Sun Lei, China's deputy permanent representative to the UN, said that China has always taken a prudent and responsible attitude toward the export of military products and strictly controls dual-use items, including drones, according to the China Central Television (CCTV).

He stressed that Chinese companies conduct normal economic and trade cooperation with other countries in accordance with WTO rules and market principles, and should not be unfairly targeted.

By contrast, the US has violated international law by taking military actions against Yemen, causing indelible pain to innocent civilians, said Sun.

Representatives of several countries pointed out that any sanctions imposed on Yemen should safeguard the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid and relief operations and must not harm civilians, CCTV reported.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)