Chinese judge elected to UN Appeals Tribunal
(Xinhua) 08:50, November 19, 2025
UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese judge Zhang Lingling was elected at the UN General Assembly on Monday to serve on the United Nations Appeals Tribunal (UNAT).
In a post on social media platform X, Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, said, "My sincere thanks to all friends for your strong support of Judge Zhang Lingling in her successful election to the UNAT."
The UN General Assembly met on Monday to elect judges of both the UNAT and the UN Dispute Tribunal. Zhang will start her seven-year term on July 1, 2026.
Zhang, born in 1981, is currently a senior judge at the Supreme People's Court of the People's Republic of China.
