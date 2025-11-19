Tea-oil camellia harvest in full swing in SE China's Fujian

People's Daily Online) 15:21, November 19, 2025

Photo shows tea-oil camellia fruits in Yongtai county, Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Lin Mingxian)

Following the Beginning of the Winter solar term, which fell on Nov. 7 this year, about 140,000 mu (93.33 square kilometers) of tea-oil camellia (Camellia oleifera) trees in Yongtai county, Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province, have entered their harvest season.

The mountain slopes here are covered in lush green trees heavy with tea-oil camellia fruits, creating a vivid scene of abundance. Local farmers have been busy picking ripe fruits, marking the start of a 40-day harvest period.

Photo shows tea-oil camellia blooming and fruiting in the same tree. (People's Daily Online/Lin Mingxian)

Tea-oil camellia fruits in Yongtai are harvested once a year, within a tightly scheduled time window — usually from late October or early November to the end of November. During this period, the fruits turn from green to red without cracking or dropping, making them ideal for large-scale collection and storage. The carefully timed harvest ensures the tea oil pressed from the seeds achieves optimal acid and peroxide values.

Photo shows white tea-oil camellia flowers blooming in Yongtai county, Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Lin Mingxian)

Recognized as a national geographical indication product, Yongtai tea-oil camellia benefits from the region's mild, humid subtropical monsoon climate. The county enjoys average annual temperatures between 14.6 and 20.7 degrees Celsius, rainfall of 1,400 to 2,000 millimeters, and about 1,700 hours of sunshine each year — conditions highly favorable for tea-oil camellia growth.

In 2025, Yongtai's total fresh tea-oil camellia fruit output is expected to reach 40,000 tonnes, with a projected value of 210 million yuan ($29.52 million).

Intern Hou Shuyue contributed to this story.

Photo shows tea-oil camellia fruits in Yongtai county, Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Lin Mingxian)

A farmer collects ripe tea-oil camellia fruits in Yongtai county, Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Lin Mingxian)

A farmer picks ripe tea-oil camellia fruits in Yongtai county, Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Lin Mingxian)

A farmer picks ripe tea-oil camellia fruits in Yongtai county, Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Lin Mingxian)

Photo shows harvested tea-oil camellia fruits in Yongtai county, Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Lin Mingxian)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)