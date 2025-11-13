Seventh Gutian Hometown Fellowship Conference held in SE China's Fujian

Photo shows a scene at the seventh Gutian Hometown Fellowship Conference in Gutian county, Ningde city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Zheng Shuchen)

The seventh Gutian Hometown Fellowship Conference opened in Gutian county, Ningde city, southeast China's Fujian Province, on Nov. 11. Overseas Chinese from 33 countries and regions, as well as distinguished natives and fellow townsmen living elsewhere, gathered to reconnect with their roots and discuss future development.

Ruan Shiwei, vice chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Fujian Provincial Committee, delivers a speech at the seventh Gutian Hometown Fellowship Conference in Gutian county, Ningde city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Zheng Shuchen)

In his speech at the conference, Ruan Shiwei, vice chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Fujian Provincial Committee, said for generations, people of Gutian have embodied resilience, diligence, and an enterprising spirit. From this small county, they have ventured across China and the world, achieving remarkable success in diverse fields.

Mao Zuosong, a member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Ningde Municipal Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of CPC Ningde Municipal Committee, delivers a speech at the seventh Gutian Hometown Fellowship Conference, in Gutian county, Ningde city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Zheng Shuchen)

Mao Zuosong, a member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Ningde Municipal Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of CPC Ningde Municipal Committee, described Gutian as the pride of Ningde. Gutian is the largest hometown of overseas Chinese in Ningde, and new industries such as healthcare and new energy are rapidly emerging.

Xu Feng, secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Gutian County Committee, delivers a speech at the seventh Gutian Hometown Fellowship Conference in Gutian county, Ningde city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Zheng Shuchen)

Xu Feng, secretary of the CPC Gutian County Committee, noted that 350,000 people from Gutian living overseas have written an inspiring chapter of entrepreneurship with their strength and perseverance.

Photo shows nine former Party secretaries and magistrates in Gutian at the seventh Gutian Hometown Fellowship Conference in Gutian county, Ningde city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Zheng Shuchen)

To mark the 1,285th anniversary of Gutian's founding, the conference invited the county's nine former Party secretaries and magistrates — trailblazers who guided Gutian on its path to prosperity — to celebrate the county's progress built through the sustained efforts of successive generations.

Lin Zhangsuqing, wife of Luckchai Kittipol, president of Thai Hua Rubber Public Co., Ltd., speaks at the seventh Gutian Hometown Fellowship Conference in Gutian county, Ningde city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Zheng Shuchen)

Lin Zhangsuqing, wife of Luckchai Kittipol, president of Thai Hua Rubber Public Co., Ltd., said that her motivation to serve her hometown and fellow townspeople comes from the deep-rooted bonds of family and homeland.

"I aim to build bridges that encourage more overseas Chinese businesses to invest in China, so Gutian natives can thrive in Thailand while staying closely connected to their ancestral home."

Wilson Yong, founder of Sabah Gutian Association, Malaysia, speaks at the seventh Gutian Hometown Fellowship Conference in Gutian county, Ningde city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Zheng Shuchen)

"No matter how far we go or how much we achieve, the sound of our hometown dialect and the sight of familiar faces instantly bring back a deep sense of belonging," said Wilson Yong, founder of Sabah Gutian Association, Malaysia.

Gao Yihuai, chairman of the board of Alpha Group Holdings Ltd., speaks at the seventh Gutian Hometown Fellowship Conference in Gutian county, Ningde city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Zheng Shuchen)

Gao Yihuai, chairman of the board of Alpha Group Holdings Ltd., has spent more than 40 years conducting research in cutting-edge fields, including mycology.

"Gutian's development depends on our shared efforts. I hope overseas Gutian compatriots will continue serving as bridges—introducing international standards, expanding global markets, and helping 'Made in Gutian' products shine on the world stage," Gao said.

Chen Shengli, president of the Chinese Federation of Commerce and Industry in Spain, speaks at the seventh Gutian Hometown Fellowship Conference in Gutian county, Ningde city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Zheng Shuchen)

Chen Shengli, president of the Chinese Federation of Commerce and Industry in Spain, said Europe's growing appetite for health foods offers great opportunities for Gutian specialties such as the tremella mushroom. He noted that overseas Chinese are familiar with local regulations, possess extensive distribution networks, and can effectively convey both the nutritional benefits and cultural significance of these products to European consumers.

Zheng Xingli, president of the South Africa Chinese Enterprises Association, speaks at the seventh Gutian Hometown Fellowship Conference in Gutian county, Ningde city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Zheng Shuchen)

Ding Hong, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and a condensed matter physicist, speaks at the seventh Gutian Hometown Fellowship Conference in Gutian county, Ningde city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Zheng Shuchen)

Lin Zhonghao, founding president of the Hong Kong Clansman of Gutian, speaks at the seventh Gutian Hometown Fellowship Conference in Gutian county, Ningde city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Zheng Shuchen)

Other guests, including Zheng Xingli, president of the South Africa Chinese Enterprises Association, Ding Hong, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and a condensed matter physicist, and Lin Zhonghao, founding president of the Hong Kong Clansman of Gutian, spoke during the conference.

Eight projects are signed during the seventh Gutian Hometown Fellowship Conference in Gutian county, Ningde city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Zheng Shuchen)

During the conference, eight projects spanning mushroom deep processing, cultural tourism and wellness, new energy and other fields were signed, with total investments surpassing 5 billion yuan (about $702 million).

Photo shows a scene at the seventh Gutian Hometown Fellowship Conference in Gutian county, Ningde city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Zheng Shuchen)

