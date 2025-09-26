Zhenghe County of China's Fujian committed to building comprehensive elderly care system

Xinhua) 13:10, September 26, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 24, 2025 shows a community elderly care center in Yangyuan Township of Zhenghe County, Nanping City, southeast China's Fujian Province. Zhenghe County in Fujian Province has been actively building a comprehensive elderly care system, exploring the construction of community elderly care centers in villages and towns, which are transformed from idle primary schools, old nursing homes and other idle resources and have promoted elderly care in remote rural areas. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A doctor conducts health check for a patient at a community elderly care center in Shitun Town of Zhenghe County, Nanping City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 24, 2025. Zhenghe County in Fujian Province has been actively building a comprehensive elderly care system, exploring the construction of community elderly care centers in villages and towns, which are transformed from idle primary schools, old nursing homes and other idle resources and have promoted elderly care in remote rural areas. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Senior citizens use a shared kitchen to cook at a community elderly care center in Shitun Town of Zhenghe County, Nanping City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 24, 2025. Zhenghe County in Fujian Province has been actively building a comprehensive elderly care system, exploring the construction of community elderly care centers in villages and towns, which are transformed from idle primary schools, old nursing homes and other idle resources and have promoted elderly care in remote rural areas. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A senior citizen (C) talks about his daily life at a community elderly care center in Yangyuan Township of Zhenghe County, Nanping City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 24, 2025. Zhenghe County in Fujian Province has been actively building a comprehensive elderly care system, exploring the construction of community elderly care centers in villages and towns, which are transformed from idle primary schools, old nursing homes and other idle resources and have promoted elderly care in remote rural areas. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

