China's Fujian to host BRICS forum on industrial cooperation

Xinhua) 09:23, September 06, 2025

Tourists take photos on Gulangyu Island of Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Xiao)

FUZHOU, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- A BRICS forum focused on unleashing the potential of international cooperation and on achieving inclusive and sustainable industrialization will be held from Sept. 16 to 17 in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, according to a press conference on Friday.

Delegates from over 30 countries and international organizations have signed up for the upcoming BRICS Forum on Partnership on New Industrial Revolution 2025.

Zhu Ke'er, deputy director of the international cooperation department at China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), said that the event will include industrial dialogues, exhibitions and sub-forums, highlighting AI, green and low-carbon development, digital economy and industrial innovation.

She noted that the forum aims to build an exchange platform for governments, industries, academia and research institutions at home and abroad. It also aims to promote the alignment and coordination of industrial policies among various countries and to help enterprises expand cooperation opportunities.

Since 2019, China has hosted six sessions of the BRICS Forum on Partnership on New Industrial Revolution. The 2025 edition will be co-hosted by the MIIT and the Fujian provincial government.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Kou Jie)