Former residence of Lin Zexu officially opens to public in Fuzhou, SE China's Fujian

Xinhua) 11:07, August 25, 2025

People visit the former residence of Lin Zexu in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 24, 2025. The former residence of Lin Zexu in Fuzhou officially opened to the public on Sunday, accompanied by the launch of an exhibition themed "Lin Zexu and Fuzhou."

This year marks the 240th anniversary of the birth of Lin Zexu, a Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) official who led the fight against opium smuggling. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

