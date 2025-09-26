Incense-related business developing in Xianyou County, SE China

Xinhua) 09:21, September 26, 2025

Staff members of an incense-making enterprise make incense sticks in Laidian Town, Xianyou County of southeast China's Fujian Province, on Sept. 24, 2025. Xianyou County is a significant trading and distribution center for agarwood and sandalwood in China. In recent years, the county has been working on the development of its incense-related business by leveraging the abundance in raw materials, a mature incense-making industrial chain, and online and offline sales networks there. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

At present, over 800 enterprises in Xianyou are engaged in incense raw material supply as well as product processing and trading. The annual output value of incense production and the extended industrial chain has exceeded 10 billion yuan (about 1.4 billion U.S. dollars).

Staff members of an incense-making enterprise select raw materials for natural incense products in Laidian Town, Xianyou County of southeast China's Fujian Province, on Sept. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Staff members of an incense-making enterprise make incense sticks in Laidian Town, Xianyou County of southeast China's Fujian Province, on Sept. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Chen Bin, an incense-making artisan, makes natural incense by hand in Xianyou County, southeast China's Fujian Province, on Sept. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Staff members of an incense-making enterprise make incense sticks in Laidian Town, Xianyou County of southeast China's Fujian Province, on Sept. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Women try incense-making under the guidance of a staff member at an agarwood museum in Xianyou County, southeast China's Fujian Province, on Sept. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A staff member demonstrates the proper move of smelling incense at an agarwood museum in Xianyou County, southeast China's Fujian Province, on Sept. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

This photo taken on Sept. 24, 2025 shows an incense burner handicraft made of rosewood at an agarwood museum in Xianyou County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A staff member introduces the agarwood raw materials for making natural incense at an agarwood museum in Xianyou County, southeast China's Fujian Province, on Sept. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

The person in charge of an incense-making enterprise introduces cultural and creative products of natural incense in Xianyou County, southeast China's Fujian Province, on Sept. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Chen Bin, an incense-making artisan, makes natural incense by hand in Xianyou County, southeast China's Fujian Province, on Sept. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Chen Bin, an incense-making artisan, selects agarwood raw material for production of natural incense in Xianyou County, southeast China's Fujian Province, on Sept. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A manager of an incense-making enterprise introduces natural incense products during a live streaming session in Xianyou County, southeast China's Fujian Province, on Sept. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

