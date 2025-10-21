Home>>
100 years of health | Quanzhou, Fujian: 3 centenarians share their wellness secrets
(People's Daily App) 10:44, October 21, 2025
Located in the central coastal area of East China's Fujian Province, Quanzhou may just hold the secret to longevity. Follow reporters from People’s Daily as they explore the most simple and down-to-earth wellness wisdom of the city's centenarians.
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- County-level city in SE China's Fujian cultivates thriving bamboo industry
- Fujian plays key role in boosting cross-Strait ties
- Fuzhou Metro Binhai Express becomes operational in Fujian, SE China
- Zhenghe County of China's Fujian committed to building comprehensive elderly care system
- Incense-related business developing in Xianyou County, SE China
- World Maritime Equipment Conference 2025 to be held in east China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.