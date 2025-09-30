Fuzhou Metro Binhai Express becomes operational in Fujian, SE China

Xinhua) 11:16, September 30, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 29, 2025 shows a train running on a bridge of Fuzhou Metro Binhai Express in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. With a length of about 62.4 kilometers, Fuzhou Metro Binhai Express became operational on Monday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Passengers wait for the train at a station of Fuzhou Metro Binhai Express in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 29, 2025. With a length of about 62.4 kilometers, Fuzhou Metro Binhai Express became operational on Monday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Passengers wait for the airport-bound train at a station of Fuzhou Metro Binhai Express in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 29, 2025. With a length of about 62.4 kilometers, Fuzhou Metro Binhai Express became operational on Monday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 29, 2025 shows a train entering a station of Fuzhou Metro Binhai Express in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. With a length of about 62.4 kilometers, Fuzhou Metro Binhai Express became operational on Monday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Passengers are pictured aboard an airport-bound train of Fuzhou Metro Binhai Express in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 29, 2025. With a length of about 62.4 kilometers, Fuzhou Metro Binhai Express became operational on Monday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

