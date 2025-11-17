Cultural event featuring traditional rites, music held in Fuzhou, China's Fujian

Xinhua) 10:55, November 17, 2025

Performers demonstrate a tea ceremony during a cultural event showcasing China's culture of rites and music in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 15, 2025. The cultural event features a Hanfu fashion show, workshops on intangible cultural heritages, as well as other activities. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Participants in traditional costumes are seen during a cultural event showcasing China's culture of rites and music in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 15, 2025. The cultural event features a Hanfu fashion show, workshops on intangible cultural heritages, as well as other activities. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A young contestant helps another participant wear a flowery hair pin during a cultural event showcasing China's culture of rites and music in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 15, 2025. The cultural event features a Hanfu fashion show, workshops on intangible cultural heritages, as well as other activities. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Visitors in traditional costumes attend a cultural event showcasing China's culture of rites and music in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 15, 2025. The cultural event features a Hanfu fashion show, workshops on intangible cultural heritages, as well as other activities. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Hanfu enthusiasts take photos during a cultural event showcasing China's culture of rites and music in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 15, 2025. The cultural event features a Hanfu fashion show, workshops on intangible cultural heritages, as well as other activities. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

