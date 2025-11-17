17th Cross-Strait Tea Expo held in Wuyishan, China's Fujian
People visit the 17th Cross-Strait Tea Expo in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 16, 2025. (Photo by Huang Jiemin/Xinhua)
The 17th Cross-Strait Tea Expo opened on Sunday in Wuyishan City of Fujian Province. Featuring the theme of integrated development of tea culture, industry, and science and technology, this year's expo has drawn over 850 enterprises, including 173 from Taiwan.
With 2,300 booths spanning 48,000 square meters, the event includes four main themed exhibition halls.
A live streamer works at the 17th Cross-Strait Tea Expo in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 16, 2025. (Photo by Huang Jiemin/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Nov. 16, 2025 shows the 17th Cross-Strait Tea Expo held in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo by Chen Ying/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Seventh Gutian Hometown Fellowship Conference held in SE China's Fujian
- 100 years of health | Quanzhou, Fujian: 3 centenarians share their wellness secrets
- County-level city in SE China's Fujian cultivates thriving bamboo industry
- Fujian plays key role in boosting cross-Strait ties
- Fuzhou Metro Binhai Express becomes operational in Fujian, SE China
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.