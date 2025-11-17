We Are China

17th Cross-Strait Tea Expo held in Wuyishan, China's Fujian

Xinhua) 11:16, November 17, 2025

People visit the 17th Cross-Strait Tea Expo in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 16, 2025. (Photo by Huang Jiemin/Xinhua)

The 17th Cross-Strait Tea Expo opened on Sunday in Wuyishan City of Fujian Province. Featuring the theme of integrated development of tea culture, industry, and science and technology, this year's expo has drawn over 850 enterprises, including 173 from Taiwan.

With 2,300 booths spanning 48,000 square meters, the event includes four main themed exhibition halls.

A live streamer works at the 17th Cross-Strait Tea Expo in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 16, 2025. (Photo by Huang Jiemin/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 16, 2025 shows the 17th Cross-Strait Tea Expo held in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo by Chen Ying/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)