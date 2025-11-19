China Int'l Emergency Management Exhibition kicks off in Beijing
People visit the China International Emergency Management Exhibition (CIEME) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 18, 2025. Kicked off here on Tuesday, the 3-day event boasted an exhibition area of about 40,000 square meters, with more than 300 exhibitors participating. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)
