China calls for improved international cooperation on disaster response

Xinhua) 08:53, November 07, 2025

HAIKOU, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing on Thursday said that China is ready to work with other nations to strengthen disaster prevention and control capabilities, promote the use of technologies in the field of disaster reduction, and improve international response to major disasters.

Zhang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a Belt and Road ministerial meeting on natural disaster prevention and control, and emergency management in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province.

China has been contributing to international cooperation on natural disaster response by dispatching international rescue teams and providing disaster-relief supplies, Zhang said.

Emergency management officials and representatives of 36 countries and 11 international organizations attended the meeting, joining experts and scholars in the field.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)