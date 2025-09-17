China activates emergency response for flood control in Shandong, Sichuan

Xinhua) 10:51, September 17, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Tuesday activated a Level-IV emergency response for flood control in Shandong and Sichuan provinces, anticipating heavy rainfall.

A working group has been dispatched to Sichuan to assist with flood prevention efforts, the Ministry of Emergency Management said.

According to meteorological forecasts, heavy rainfall is expected to affect western China and the Huanghuai region -- which spans parts of Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, and Shandong provinces, from Tuesday to Thursday. While Anhui, Jiangsu, and Shandong are located in eastern China, Henan lies in central China.

The forecasts also indicate that some areas in Shandong and Sichuan may experience rainstorms or even torrential rainstorms.

