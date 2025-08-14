China raises Typhoon Podul emergency response levels in Guangdong, Fujian

Xinhua) 09:42, August 14, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Wednesday upgraded the flood and typhoon emergency response to Level III in the provinces of Guangdong and Fujian, anticipating the impacts of Typhoon Podul.

According to meteorological forecasts, Podul -- the 11th named storm of the 2025 Pacific typhoon season -- is likely to bring rainstorms and heavy downpours to parts of Guangdong, Fujian, Jiangxi and Hunan from Wednesday to Thursday.

The headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management have urged efforts to ensure the real-time monitoring and analysis of wind and rainfall, implement warning and response mechanisms, relocate affected residents in a timely manner, and enhance emergency safeguard measures for extreme conditions.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)