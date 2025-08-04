China activates level-IV emergency responses for flood control in Gansu, Qinghai, Ningxia, Guangdong

Xinhua) 08:07, August 04, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources on Sunday activated a level-IV emergency flood response in Gansu and Qinghai provinces and in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, with all the three regions located in the northwest of the country.

Heavy to torrential rains are forecast for northeastern Qinghai, central Gansu and northern Ningxia on Sunday. Some tributaries of the upper Yellow River are expected to see rising water levels -- and some small and medium-sized rivers are likely to exceed flood warning levels.

The ministry urged local authorities to closely monitor weather conditions and implement measures to protect people's lives and property.

The ministry has dispatched two working teams to Qinghai and Ningxia to assist in flood control.

Also, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management, due to heavy rainfall forecast by meteorological departments, China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters launched a level-IV emergency response to flooding in the southern Guangdong Province, as well as in Gansu and Ningxia, on Sunday.

A working team has been sent to Guangdong to support local flood control efforts, the ministry added.

