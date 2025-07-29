China activates Level-IV emergency response for flood control in multiple regions
BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources on Monday activated a Level-IV emergency flood response in four provincial-level regions -- Shanghai, Jiangsu, Anhui and Jiangxi -- in response to Typhoon Co-May, the eighth typhoon of the year.
From Monday to Saturday, torrential rains are forecast in areas including Zhejiang, Shanghai, Anhui, Jiangsu and Jiangxi. Rivers and waterways around Taihu Lake may see sharp water level rises, with some small and medium rivers likely to exceed flood warning levels.
On Monday, the ministry also launched a Level-IV response in Xinjiang and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps due to snowmelt-driven flooding caused by persistent high temperatures. Floods along the Tarim River and its tributaries are expected to continue into mid-August.
Authorities have urged close monitoring of weather conditions, early warnings, and strengthened flood control measures to safeguard lives and property.
China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.
