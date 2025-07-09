China activates emergency response to flooding in Guangdong
BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources on Wednesday activated a Level-IV emergency response to flooding in south China's Guangdong Province, hindered by the impact of Typhoon Danas.
The ministry forecasts that from Wednesday to Friday, heavy to torrential rain will hit Guangdong, with extremely heavy rain in the north and east and significant rises in water levels in certain rivers.
The ministry urged local departments to closely monitor weather changes, improve rainfall and water condition predictions and forecasts, and scientifically implement flood control measures for water projects.
So far, it has maintained a Level-IV emergency response for flood control in Zhejiang, Fujian, Chongqing and Sichuan, and working groups from the ministry are guiding the prevention and control of floods in Zhejiang, Inner Mongolia, Shanxi, and Shaanxi.
