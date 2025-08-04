China upgrades flood emergency response in Gansu, Qinghai
BEIJING, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources on Sunday elevated its emergency response to flooding in Gansu and Qinghai to Level-III, the third-highest in the country's four-tier emergency response system.
According to a forecast from the ministry and the China Meteorological Administration, multiple areas within the two northwestern provinces will face red-level risks of mountain torrents from Sunday evening to Monday evening. Red represents the highest level of warning.
The ministry urged water authorities in both provinces to closely monitor local rainfall, especially in high-risk areas such as construction sites and valleys.
These authorities must promptly alert relevant departments about potential risks to ensure timely evacuation of residents from threatened areas and maximize the effectiveness of flood prevention efforts, according to the ministry.
