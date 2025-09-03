China activates Level-IV emergency flood control response in Shaanxi

Xinhua) 20:50, September 03, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources on Wednesday activated a Level-IV emergency flood control response in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, in anticipation of heavy rainfall.

According to meteorological forecasts, parts of the province will experience heavy to torrential rains on Wednesday and Thursday. Some of the major rivers in the affected areas are likely to see water levels rise, and some small and medium-sized rivers will face risks of flooding exceeding warning levels.

The ministry has urged local authorities to monitor rainfall and flood conditions closely, improve forecasts and early warning alerts, safeguard against mountain torrents, relocate at-risk residents promptly, and ensure the safety of water conservancy infrastructure.

The ministry is also maintaining a Level-IV emergency flood control response in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.

