We Are China

Dali's hills present colorful early-winter views

People's Daily Online) 15:22, November 17, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows the view of early winter scenery in Jianchuan county, Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Huang Dapeng)

As early winter settles in, a beautiful landscape unfolds in Jianchuan county, Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Aerial views reveal rolling hills bathed in a sea of morning mist and forests draped in rich autumn hues stretching into the distance. From deep evergreen to warm gold, the woodlands unfold like a watercolor painting, showcasing nature's serene beauty in western Yunnan.

An aerial drone photo shows the view of early winter scenery in Jianchuan county, Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Huang Dapeng)

An aerial drone photo shows the view of early winter scenery in Jianchuan county, Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Huang Dapeng)

An aerial drone photo shows the view of early winter scenery in Jianchuan county, Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Huang Dapeng)

An aerial drone photo shows the view of early winter scenery in Jianchuan county, Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Huang Dapeng)

An aerial drone photo shows the view of early winter scenery in Jianchuan county, Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Huang Dapeng)

An aerial drone photo shows the view of early winter scenery in Jianchuan county, Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Huang Dapeng)

(Intern Ai Zixuan contributed to this story.)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)