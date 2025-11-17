Dali's hills present colorful early-winter views
An aerial drone photo shows the view of early winter scenery in Jianchuan county, Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Huang Dapeng)
As early winter settles in, a beautiful landscape unfolds in Jianchuan county, Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Aerial views reveal rolling hills bathed in a sea of morning mist and forests draped in rich autumn hues stretching into the distance. From deep evergreen to warm gold, the woodlands unfold like a watercolor painting, showcasing nature's serene beauty in western Yunnan.
(Intern Ai Zixuan contributed to this story.)
