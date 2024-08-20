We Are China

Dali 120th Anniversary World Tour kicks off in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 14:59, August 20, 2024

People view artworks by Salvador Dali, a Spanish surrealist artist, at China World Mall in Beijing, Aug. 16, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

The exhibition features a total of 142 pieces of artwork, including 23 sculptures, 95 illustration book prints, 6 installation art pieces, 9 jewelry artworks, and 9 fashion artworks created by global designers to pay tribute to Dali.

