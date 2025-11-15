We Are China

Highlights of marathon event at 15th National Games

Xinhua) 13:42, November 15, 2025

Athletes compete during the women's marathon event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Athletes compete during the men's marathon event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Athletes compete during the men's marathon event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Athletes start during the women's marathon event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

He Jie of Ningxia crosses the finish line during the men's marathon event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Athletes compete during the men's marathon event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

