Highlights of marathon event at 15th National Games

Athletes compete during the women's marathon event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Athletes compete during the men's marathon event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Athletes compete during the men's marathon event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Athletes start during the women's marathon event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
He Jie of Ningxia crosses the finish line during the men's marathon event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
Athletes compete during the men's marathon event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
