Highlights of cycling track men's team sprint at National Games
Athletes of team Henan compete during the cycling track men's team sprint final at China's 15th National Games in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Lu)
Athletes of team Henan compete during the cycling track men's team sprint final at China's 15th National Games in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Athletes of team Henan compete during the cycling track men's team sprint final at China's 15th National Games in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Lu)
Tang Haoju of team Henan starts during the cycling track men's team sprint final at China's 15th National Games in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Lu)
Athletes of team Henan compete during the cycling track men's team sprint final at China's 15th National Games in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Lu)
Athletes of team Henan compete during the cycling track men's team sprint final at China's 15th National Games in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Gold medalists team Henan pose during the awarding ceremony for cycling track men's team sprint at China's 15th National Games in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Liu Qi of Henan reacts during the awarding ceremony for cycling track men's team sprint at China's 15th National Games in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Liu Qi of team Henan gives high-five after winning the cycling track men's team sprint final at China's 15th National Games in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Lu)
Liu Qi of team Henan celebrates after winning the cycling track men's team sprint final at China's 15th National Games in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Lu)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.