Highlights of cycling track men's team sprint at National Games

Xinhua) 10:10, November 14, 2025

Athletes of team Henan compete during the cycling track men's team sprint final at China's 15th National Games in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Lu)

Athletes of team Henan compete during the cycling track men's team sprint final at China's 15th National Games in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Tang Haoju of team Henan starts during the cycling track men's team sprint final at China's 15th National Games in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Lu)

Gold medalists team Henan pose during the awarding ceremony for cycling track men's team sprint at China's 15th National Games in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Liu Qi of Henan reacts during the awarding ceremony for cycling track men's team sprint at China's 15th National Games in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Liu Qi of team Henan gives high-five after winning the cycling track men's team sprint final at China's 15th National Games in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Lu)

Liu Qi of team Henan celebrates after winning the cycling track men's team sprint final at China's 15th National Games in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Lu)

