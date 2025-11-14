Highlights of boxing matches at 15th National Games

Xinhua) 08:51, November 14, 2025

Gold medalist Lyu Ping (3rd L) of Guizhou, silver medalist Chen Xinlin (2nd L) of Guangdong and bronze medalists Chen Zhihao (4th R) of Zhejiang and Qian Jiahao (2nd R) of Chengdu Sport University pose with their coaches during the awarding ceremony for the men's 57kg of boxing at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Gold medalist Lyu Ping of Guizhou poses during the awarding ceremony for the men's 57kg of boxing at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Lyu Ping (R) of Guizhou competes against Chen Xinlin of Guangdong during the men's 57kg final of boxing at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

Lyu Ping (L) of Guizhou celebrates after defeating Chen Xinlin of Guangdong during the men's 57kg final of boxing at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

Wu Yu (R) of Beijing Sport University competes against Qi Xinyu of Xi'an Physical Education University during the women's 50kg final of boxing at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Wu Yu (L) of Beijing Sport University celebrates after defeating Qi Xinyu of Xi'an Physical Education University during the women's 50kg final of boxing at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

