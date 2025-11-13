We Are China

In pics: team technical of artistic swimming at China's 15th National Games

Xinhua) 15:54, November 13, 2025

Team Hunan perform during the team technical of artistic swimming at China's 15th National Games in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Team Shanghai perform during the team technical of artistic swimming at China's 15th National Games in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Team Sichuan perform during the team technical of artistic swimming at China's 15th National Games in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Team Beijing perform during the team technical of artistic swimming at China's 15th National Games in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Team Hubei perform during the team technical of artistic swimming at China's 15th National Games in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Team Tianjin perform during the team technical of artistic swimming at China's 15th National Games in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Team Beijing Sport University perform during the team technical of artistic swimming at China's 15th National Games in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Team Hong Kong perform during the team technical of artistic swimming at China's 15th National Games in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

