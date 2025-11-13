In pics: team technical of artistic swimming at China's 15th National Games
Team Hunan perform during the team technical of artistic swimming at China's 15th National Games in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Team Shanghai perform during the team technical of artistic swimming at China's 15th National Games in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Team Sichuan perform during the team technical of artistic swimming at China's 15th National Games in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Team Beijing perform during the team technical of artistic swimming at China's 15th National Games in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Team Hubei perform during the team technical of artistic swimming at China's 15th National Games in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Team Tianjin perform during the team technical of artistic swimming at China's 15th National Games in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Team Beijing Sport University perform during the team technical of artistic swimming at China's 15th National Games in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Team Shanghai perform during the team technical of artistic swimming at China's 15th National Games in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Team Hong Kong perform during the team technical of artistic swimming at China's 15th National Games in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Team Hubei perform during the team technical of artistic swimming at China's 15th National Games in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Team Beijing Sport University perform during the team technical of artistic swimming at China's 15th National Games in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Team Hong Kong perform during the team technical of artistic swimming at China's 15th National Games in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
